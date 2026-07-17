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Previous
Photo 3913
Momentary perch
“The wings of transformation are born of patience and struggle.”
—Janet Dickens
17th July 2026
17th Jul 26
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eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
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Photo Details
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Album
365 Two
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
14th July 2026 7:01pm
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