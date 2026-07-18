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Iva by edorreandresen
Photo 3914

Iva

On a wander around the Benzonia library, I saw this paving brick and giggled. Iva must have been some librarian!
18th July 2026 18th Jul 26

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
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July 19th, 2026  
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