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Photo 3914
Iva
On a wander around the Benzonia library, I saw this paving brick and giggled. Iva must have been some librarian!
18th July 2026
18th Jul 26
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eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
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Album
365 Two
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
18th July 2026 12:25pm
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brick
,
iva
Dorothy
ace
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July 19th, 2026
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