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Lavender by edorreandresen
Photo 3915

Lavender

“Lavender is the color of serenity, the fragrance of peace.”
– Unknown
19th July 2026 19th Jul 26

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
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Babs ace
I love the scent of lavender
July 20th, 2026  
Issi Bannerman ace
Beautiful, and I love the full frame and diagonal lines.
July 20th, 2026  
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