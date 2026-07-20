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Tree line by edorreandresen
Photo 3916

Tree line

“He that plants trees, loves others besides himself.”
– Thomas Fuller
20th July 2026 20th Jul 26

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
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Barb ace
Nice lines leading toward a vanishing point!
July 21st, 2026  
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