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ICM colors by edorreandresen
Photo 3917

ICM colors

Authenticity is the daily practice of letting go of who we think we’re supposed to be and embracing who we are.
-Brené Brown
21st July 2026 21st Jul 26

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
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