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Photo 3917
ICM colors
Authenticity is the daily practice of letting go of who we think we’re supposed to be and embracing who we are.
-Brené Brown
21st July 2026
21st Jul 26
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eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
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Photo Details
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Album
365 Two
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Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
21st July 2026 11:40am
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