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Hunting by edorreandresen
Photo 3918

Hunting

Miss Marple is learning to knock over the rolls to discover a treat! She did well her first time. This enrichment is harder than the treat toss, but fun!
22nd July 2026 22nd Jul 26

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
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