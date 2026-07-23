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Previous
Photo 3919
Soft pink
“My life is part humor, part roses, part thorns.” – -Bret Michaels
23rd July 2026
23rd Jul 26
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eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
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Photo Details
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2
Album
365 Two
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
22nd July 2026 2:48pm
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pink
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roses
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