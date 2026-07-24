Previous
Calm by edorreandresen
Photo 3920

Calm

“You find peace not by rearranging the circumstances of your life, but by realizing who you are at the deepest level.”
~Eckhart Tolle
24th July 2026 24th Jul 26

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
1073% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact