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Puff clouds by edorreandresen
Photo 3922

Puff clouds

What a serene float in my kayak today! Love the puff clouds.
26th July 2026 26th Jul 26

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
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Barb ace
Definitely peaceful looking!
July 27th, 2026  
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