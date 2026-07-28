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Leland by edorreandresen
Photo 3924

Leland

A fun stop on the way to lunch. This is a dam on the Leland River looking toward Lake Michigan. The area is Fishtown, a historic fishing village famous for rustic shanties that are now shops and restaurants.
28th July 2026 28th Jul 26

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
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Elyse Klemchuk
It looks very fun!
July 29th, 2026  
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