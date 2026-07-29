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Banded Sphinx by edorreandresen
Photo 3925

Banded Sphinx

Miss Marple is not guilty of fern eating. We found the culprit! It's a Banded Sphinx moth caterpillar who was released in the yard. We've been laughing about this all day!
29th July 2026 29th Jul 26

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
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KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh super capture
July 30th, 2026  
Issi Bannerman ace
Super.
July 30th, 2026  
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