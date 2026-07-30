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Quaking oat grass by edorreandresen
Photo 3926

Quaking oat grass

Knowing trees, I understand the meaning of patience. Knowing grass, I can appreciate persistence.
-Hal Borland
30th July 2026 30th Jul 26

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
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