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Photo 3927
Leaf
Never say there is nothing beautiful in the world anymore. There is always something to make you wonder in the shape of a tree, the trembling of a leaf.
-Albert Schweitzer
31st July 2026
31st Jul 26
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eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
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Photo Details
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Album
365 Two
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
31st July 2026 10:08pm
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