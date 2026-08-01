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Oddments 1 by edorreandresen
Photo 3928

Oddments 1

Hello! It's Dot on the right and her new BFF Dab on the left. They were busy playing all afternoon. Girls just want to have fun!
1st August 2026 1st Aug 26

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
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