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Photo 3928
Oddments 1
Hello! It's Dot on the right and her new BFF Dab on the left. They were busy playing all afternoon. Girls just want to have fun!
1st August 2026
1st Aug 26
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eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
9012
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Photo Details
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3
Album
365 Two
Camera
Canon EOS R6m2
Taken
31st July 2026 11:03pm
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yellow
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dot
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bingo
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oddments
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