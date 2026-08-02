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Previous
Photo 3929
Oddments 2
As we walked the path to the lake, Flick noticed this mushroom. She did not fit underneath, so we took her picture next to it!
2nd August 2026
2nd Aug 26
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eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
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Album
365 Two
Camera
Canon EOS R6m2
Taken
2nd August 2026 5:10am
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mushroom
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