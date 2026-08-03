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Oddments 3 by edorreandresen
Photo 3930

Oddments 3

Our friend the swan has moved uplake! I had a beautiful float today and spied him/her.
3rd August 2026 3rd Aug 26

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
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