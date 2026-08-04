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Oddments 4 by edorreandresen
Photo 3931

Oddments 4

"Photography is a reality so subtle that it becomes more real than reality."
– Alfred Stieglitz
4th August 2026 4th Aug 26

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
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