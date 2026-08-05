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Oddments 5 by edorreandresen
Photo 3932

Oddments 5

“The more I see, the less I know for sure.”
― John Lennon
5th August 2026 5th Aug 26

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
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