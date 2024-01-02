Previous
Scarf by eeminbiole
2 / 365

Scarf

Working on joining 7x9 crochet/knitted sections to make a scarf for Warm Up America with their team up with Hallmark.
2nd January 2024

EEM

@eeminbiole
0% complete

View this month »

