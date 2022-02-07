Previous
shed in the snow by efox
22 / 365

shed in the snow

Another beautiful sunset shot. This looks like a fake sky but really it is not. Love my lonely little winter town.
7th February 2022 7th Feb 22

Bree

@efox
6% complete

