Previous
Next
Bent out of shape by eg365projectorgmoartt
3 / 365

Bent out of shape

My church took the young people bolding, a great time for me to get some good shots. This one was the shot of the day, you would think he threw a strike, well this could be a victory or a “agony of defeat” move. He didn’t strike and he got bent out of shape over it. I didn’t realize until after I had taken the shot I noticed the the subject in the foreground, had a similarities in shape. What lessons can I learn here? I got it! We can get all bent out of shape over things before looking closely at what God has done for us.
11th February 2019 11th Feb 19

Felix Mantia M.

ace
@eg365projectorgmoartt
I am a long-time art student who always been fascinated about creating art. Doing my early years as a child I used to draw all...
13% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise