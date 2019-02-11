Bent out of shape

My church took the young people bolding, a great time for me to get some good shots. This one was the shot of the day, you would think he threw a strike, well this could be a victory or a “agony of defeat” move. He didn’t strike and he got bent out of shape over it. I didn’t realize until after I had taken the shot I noticed the the subject in the foreground, had a similarities in shape. What lessons can I learn here? I got it! We can get all bent out of shape over things before looking closely at what God has done for us.