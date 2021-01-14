Sign up
7 / 365
lost his shoe
I was taking a walk in the park one day and I came upon a little kid's shoe, right away I had a story, some kid has lost his shoe. scene I found this shoe I have found another kid shoe in the park. I also found a batmen racket that someone lifted.
14th January 2021
14th Jan 21
Felix Mantia M.
ace
@eg365projectorgmoartt
I am a long-time art student who always been fascinated about creating art. Doing my early years as a child I used to draw all...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
DMC-GX85
Taken
14th January 2021 12:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
alone
,
9.
,
moart
,
forgotten.
,
lefted
