223 / 365

Peaceful

We we're on our way back from visiting our family when I seize the opportunity to take a picture of my co-pilot asleep. I love taking candid shots.
4th March 2023 4th Mar 23

Felix Mantia M.

I am a long-time art student who always been fascinated about creating art. Doing my early years as a child I used to draw all...
