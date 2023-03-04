Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
223 / 365
Peaceful
We we're on our way back from visiting our family when I seize the opportunity to take a picture of my co-pilot asleep. I love taking candid shots.
4th March 2023
4th Mar 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Felix Mantia M.
ace
@eg365projectorgmoartt
I am a long-time art student who always been fascinated about creating art. Doing my early years as a child I used to draw all...
224
photos
14
followers
15
following
61% complete
View this month »
217
218
219
220
221
222
223
224
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
LM-X320
Taken
4th March 2023 1:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
candid
,
family.
,
co-pilot
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close