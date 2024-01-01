In the clouds…

January 1, 2024



Returning home today I looked out the airplane window and had some thoughts. Insignificance was the word that came to mind. That’s how I felt in that moment looking down through the clouds. Here I am looking down at this vast earth full of majestic mountains, rapid rivers, fantastic forests and all that is created by God Himself. Then it hit me. I was created by that same God. I am not insignificant even though I am tiny in this mighty world.



If you ever have a bad day and feel like you aren’t important, remember that you are created with the same care as the nature around you!