Time to play by egoodwin127gmailcom
Time to play

After I got home from work I decided to walk in the backyard with the pups. It was a balmy 36 degrees and sunny. I had a horrible headache all day but I needed some fresh air to remember to nurture myself.
2nd January 2024 2nd Jan 24

Erin Goodwin

@egoodwin127gmailcom
