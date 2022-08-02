Previous
Mazurskie klimaty by egsi
2 / 365

Mazurskie klimaty

Jezioro Ryńskie, wieczorową porą, leżąc na pomoście po całym dniu plażowania ;) Klimatycznie, cicho, pięknie, nawet bez komarów :)
2nd August 2022 2nd Aug 22

Agnieszka Rumińska

@egsi
2 / 365

