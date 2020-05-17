Previous
Spider by ekke
2 / 365

Spider

This little green bum spider decided to come home with me today. Turns out, he's scared of the flashlight.
17th May 2020

Estere

@ekke
Mainly focused on portraits but here I upload some every day photos. IG: @nekrati.kameru
