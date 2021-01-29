Previous
Early daffodils by elainea
44 / 365

Early daffodils

These little daffodils are nearly over now. They are at out local newsagents and always come out before Christmas!
29th January 2021 29th Jan 21

Elaine Whetton

@elainea
12% complete

