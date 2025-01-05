Previous
Muffins by elainea
8 / 365

Muffins

Had a burst of energy this morning and decided to make muffins on the griddle instead of oven bake.
Jury is out on the results!
5th January 2025 5th Jan 25

Elaine Whetton

@elainea
2% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact