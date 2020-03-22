Previous
Mothers Day Treat by elainepenney
Mothers Day Treat

Well it's a first - Katy & Mark managed to make it back from Thailand before everything closed down. No hugs as they have to go into isolation but sooo relieved to see them. I will sleep well tonight!
22nd March 2020 22nd Mar 20

Lainie

@elainepenney
