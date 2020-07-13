Previous
Second Lockdown Puzzle Completed! by elainepenney
Second Lockdown Puzzle Completed!

This one slightly faster - first took 3 months, this took 3 days!
13th July 2020 13th Jul 20

Lainie

@elainepenney
