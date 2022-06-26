Previous
Remembering Dad by elainepenney
Photo 3463

Remembering Dad

Three years today so we took mum to the crem for a wander and reflection - a special morning together 🥲
26th June 2022 26th Jun 22

Lainie

@elainepenney
Photo Details

