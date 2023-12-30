Previous
Bat Action by elainepenney
Photo 4015

Bat Action

This tiny fellow has been living in mum’s apartment and has appeared a couple of times. Finally he’s been caught and set free 🦇
30th December 2023 30th Dec 23

Lainie

@elainepenney
