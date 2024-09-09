Previous
My Darling Mum 😞 by elainepenney
My Darling Mum 😞

This is the last picture taken of my wonderful Mum when Katy & Mark visited her just last Sunday. She sadly became unwell and passed away peacefully this morning aged 93.
Lainie

@elainepenney
