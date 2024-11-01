Previous
Isaac Newton‘s Apple Tree by elainepenney
Isaac Newton‘s Apple Tree

The Flower of Kent apple tree is at Newton‘s birthplace - Woolsthorpe Manor.
1st November 2024 1st Nov 24

Lainie

@elainepenney
