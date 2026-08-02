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Take me Back 🥰 by elainepenney
Photo 4960

Take me Back 🥰

Not from today but I could not resist one more shot from such an amazing holiday
2nd August 2026 2nd Aug 26

Lainie

@elainepenney
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