Ray of Sunshine by elatedpixie
Ray of Sunshine

So close to the water, we're fogged in when it's warmer weather... I miss the sun in summertime!
This is a palm of some type, growing in our yard and like the wild yellow speckled patterns on the brown burgundy blades.
2nd July 2020 2nd Jul 20

JT Simpson ace
Striking color and detail. Perfect lighting.
July 3rd, 2020  
Diana ace
Amazing capture and wonderful colour, great composition.
July 3rd, 2020  
