Previous
Next
Photo 1052
Ray of Sunshine
So close to the water, we're fogged in when it's warmer weather... I miss the sun in summertime!
This is a palm of some type, growing in our yard and like the wild yellow speckled patterns on the brown burgundy blades.
2nd July 2020
2nd Jul 20
2
0
PhylM-S
ace
@elatedpixie
Wow 2020 & what year it's been. This is year 6 here for me and I have to say - the community here is...
1568
photos
101
followers
58
following
288% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365 2015-Current
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
2nd July 2020 12:05am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
JT Simpson
ace
Striking color and detail. Perfect lighting.
July 3rd, 2020
Diana
ace
Amazing capture and wonderful colour, great composition.
July 3rd, 2020
