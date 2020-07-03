Dragons Fly...

This guy was huge! I can easily see this one taking down a tiny bird. The wings are ridiculously intricate and almost morbidly fascinating. The left tips seemed to be webbed - not sure if the were damaged at some point but it didn't hinder this creatures flight (or fighting - seemed very territorial) at all!

First time out of the house for longer than an hour since mid March - 5th time out in 5 months and the first time out longer than hour! Was out for a hour and a half hike that turned in to 3 hours. It was wonderful - plus no one worrying about others cause noone was around :-)