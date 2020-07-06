Previous
Next
Growing Not Cutting, Corners by elatedpixie
Photo 1056

Growing Not Cutting, Corners

6th July 2020 6th Jul 20

PhylM-S

ace
@elatedpixie
This is year 6 of my 365 adventure and I’m especially appreciative of the community found here in the times we're in... I am inspired...
289% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JT Simpson ace
Nice B&W capture. Love the Jasmine winding around the post. Great comp.
July 7th, 2020  
aikiuser (jenn) ace
Ditto what JT said, this is terrific!
July 7th, 2020  
Kathy Boyles ace
Lovely
July 7th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise