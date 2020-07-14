Sign up
Photo 1064
Fiddley-dee
Not much to see... outside on my 30 minute break. As the sun was starting to set, the light through my small Fiddle Leaf fig was highlighting the cells of the leaf and the shadows.
Thanks all for comments! You are the motivation that caused me to post before bed 😊
14th July 2020
14th Jul 20
PhylM-S
Issi Bannerman
ace
This is so pretty and bright. Lovely detail of the veins on the leaf. Nice!
July 15th, 2020
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Oh, really nice! Way cool lighting, yummy color, great detail!
July 15th, 2020
