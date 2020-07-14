Previous
Fiddley-dee by elatedpixie
Not much to see... outside on my 30 minute break. As the sun was starting to set, the light through my small Fiddle Leaf fig was highlighting the cells of the leaf and the shadows.

Thanks all for comments! You are the motivation that caused me to post before bed 😊
This is year 6 of my 365 adventure and I’m especially appreciative of the community found here in the times we're in... I am inspired...
Issi Bannerman ace
This is so pretty and bright. Lovely detail of the veins on the leaf. Nice!
aikiuser (jenn) ace
Oh, really nice! Way cool lighting, yummy color, great detail!
