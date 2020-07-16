Previous
Who Am I? by elatedpixie
Photo 1066

Who Am I?

I have no idea what bird this is. A small, greenish guy... as you can tell, lol.
Going through SD cards and spotted him in pics from a small hike last summer. Happy weekend eve!

Thank you for your comments and encouragement! Your inspiration drives me to try new things so double thank you!
aikiuser (jenn) ace
Beeyoootimous! I can’t tell for certain what it is, but what a sweet little thing!
Great pic, Miss P :-)
July 17th, 2020  
