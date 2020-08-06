Previous
Next
Wings Open - Acmon Blue by elatedpixie
Photo 1087

Wings Open - Acmon Blue

Same butterfly as yesterday but with it's wings open - I love the colors.


Thank you for you comments and faves! I appreciate the positive influences :-)
6th August 2020 6th Aug 20

PhylM-S

ace
@elatedpixie
Year 6 on this adventure! I’m especially appreciative of the community found here! I am inspired by everyone; learning from so many. Your shares make...
297% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise