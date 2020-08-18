Previous
Flaming...Oh! aka Cosmic Traveler (When looking on Black) by elatedpixie
Flaming...Oh! aka Cosmic Traveler (When looking on Black)

Still on vaca Christmas holiday '18 - the little beach town we were in is 'known' for their holiday light display... It was crazy huge! We were there at least an hour and a half... in the freezing cold - slush on the ground - hot cocoa in hand - it was a great time but I had to keep my hand moving so I did a lot of lens play - and still trying to keep the shivers to a minimum ;) I picked the flamingo to share since this one is one of the less "holiday" displays plus I've always loved the kitsch factor of the flamingo (my luggage is covered in flamingos). On to the mid-week all!
Thank you for your comments and favs! Happy snapping!
PhylM-S

ace
@elatedpixie
Year 6 on this adventure! I’m especially appreciative of the community found here! I am inspired by everyone; learning from so many. Your shares make...
JT Simpson ace
Electrifying capture! Looks like a scene from 2001: A Space Odyssey.
Love the feeling of concentrated high speed motion. "Warp speed, Mr. Sulu."
August 19th, 2020  
PhylM-S ace
@soylentgreenpics Ms. Sulu ;-)
August 19th, 2020  
