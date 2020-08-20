Phoebe for Luck

Still at the UCSC arboretum in the early morning - it was cold and this Phoebe shows it a bit as it's a wee bit fluffed up.



Got news this afternoon that are North campus was evacuated as well UCSC campus - due to the fires. It is an amazingly beautiful campus so I hope it remains intact after all of this.



