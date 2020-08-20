Sign up
Photo 1101
Phoebe for Luck
Still at the UCSC arboretum in the early morning - it was cold and this Phoebe shows it a bit as it's a wee bit fluffed up.
Got news this afternoon that are North campus was evacuated as well UCSC campus - due to the fires. It is an amazingly beautiful campus so I hope it remains intact after all of this.
Thank you for all your comments and suggestions and favs and for getting the hummer on the PP! Thank you everyone - Be well, stay safe - much love and light.
20th August 2020
20th Aug 20
PhylM-S
ace
@elatedpixie
Year 6 on this adventure! I’m especially appreciative of the community found here! I am inspired by everyone; learning from so many. Your shares make...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365 2015-Current
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
23rd December 2018 9:44am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
JT Simpson
ace
Love the Phoebe and love the Bokeh. Nicely shot and nice comp.
August 21st, 2020
