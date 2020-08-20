Previous
Phoebe for Luck by elatedpixie
Photo 1101

Phoebe for Luck

Still at the UCSC arboretum in the early morning - it was cold and this Phoebe shows it a bit as it's a wee bit fluffed up.

Got news this afternoon that are North campus was evacuated as well UCSC campus - due to the fires. It is an amazingly beautiful campus so I hope it remains intact after all of this.

Thank you for all your comments and suggestions and favs and for getting the hummer on the PP! Thank you everyone - Be well, stay safe - much love and light.
20th August 2020 20th Aug 20

@elatedpixie
JT Simpson ace
Love the Phoebe and love the Bokeh. Nicely shot and nice comp.
August 21st, 2020  
