Previous
Next
Oil Smudged Walk or A Duck? by elatedpixie
Photo 1131

Oil Smudged Walk or A Duck?

I love when I can find some treat. This day I was running errands and as I stepped onto the side walk, close to where bikes were all chained, I saw this duck! Much I generally find dinosaurs or so it seems, but this guy... clearly a duck.
Thank you for your wonderful comments and fave and inspiration that you provide - that's why I'm posting - cuz I can't go to sleep with out doing so - too easy to fall in to the habit of not posting and with you all posting I have to too! A good thing :-) Enjoy the rest of your weekend and be the light.
19th September 2020 19th Sep 20

PhylM-S

ace
@elatedpixie
Year 6 on this adventure! I’m especially appreciative of the community found here! I am inspired by everyone; learning from so many. Your shares make...
309% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Pam Knowler ace
Such a cute little duck too! Enjoy the rest of your weekend!
September 20th, 2020  
PhylM-S ace
@pamknowler Thanks, you too Pam, enjoy your morning!
September 20th, 2020  
aikiuser (jenn) ace
I love finds like these--great spotting!
September 20th, 2020  
Joyce Lancaster ace
Well spotted. I see your duck but I also see a dog lying down carrying something in it's mouth. Probably something to do with having dogs who regularly take up this pose!! I'm now going to be seen wandering round staring at the floor looking at shapes!!! Fav
September 20th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise