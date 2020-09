When The Fog Rolls In

The Paddle Boarders keep paddlin'... Love when the fog rolls in at Morro Bay state park and this spot in particular, when the tide is in, is underwater and then... it's not! It can be super muddy if you're looking to beach comb, better off paddle boarding and kayaking from here.

