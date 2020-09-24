Previous
Snackages! by elatedpixie
Photo 1136

Snackages!

To see the grass hanging from his mouth just made me smile for some reason. Not feeling too terribly excited about any of pics tonight but this did make me smile a bit so I hope it will bring a little lightness to your day. The weekend is upon us!!! I still have 20 hours before the end of my Friday workday but I've got so much to do that I will savor every moment of it as the anticipation builds to a weekend of sitting in the house LOL at least it will be my time :-) This is titled for my roadtrippin', photoshootin', snackage sharin' peeps :-)
Have a wonderful weekend all and be that change we all need to be.
Thank you for your comments, suggestions and ideas - they provide so much inspiration and I greatly appreciate you!
p.s. These are the WRH Estate Zebras :-)
PhylM-S

@elatedpixie
Year 6 on this adventure! I’m especially appreciative of the community found here! I am inspired by everyone; learning from so many. Your shares make...
