Is It Me Or Is Someone About To Be...

Not a good photo but I kept seeing flamingo Friday and thought this flamingo looked like he was going to strut right into the weekend! But then, I laughed because I saw it in a different perspective... Does it not look like this flamingo is about kick that other flamingo right into the middle of Saturday?! Lol

Enjoy your weekend, I look forward to what I’ll see of your world this weekend.

Thank you for Your comments and faves and good juju and inspiration!