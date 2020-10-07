Previous
Next
Today’s October Word... Weather. by elatedpixie
Photo 1149

Today’s October Word... Weather.

Something we don’t get much of because marine layer isn’t weather.
Thank you for all your inspiration and positivity!
Have a good one and be well! 🕯
7th October 2020 7th Oct 20

PhylM-S

ace
@elatedpixie
Year 6 on this adventure! I’m especially appreciative of the community found here! I am inspired by everyone; learning from so many. Your shares make...
314% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Carolinesdreams ace
Oh wow, this is beautiful!
October 8th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise