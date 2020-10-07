Sign up
Photo 1149
Today’s October Word... Weather.
Something we don’t get much of because marine layer isn’t weather.
Thank you for all your inspiration and positivity!
Have a good one and be well! 🕯
7th October 2020
7th Oct 20
PhylM-S
ace
@elatedpixie
Year 6 on this adventure! I’m especially appreciative of the community found here! I am inspired by everyone; learning from so many. Your shares make...
1706
photos
133
followers
89
following
314% complete
1142
1143
1144
1145
1146
1147
1148
1149
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365 2015-Current
Camera
E-M5MarkII
Taken
23rd December 2019 12:53pm
Tags
oct20words
Carolinesdreams
ace
Oh wow, this is beautiful!
October 8th, 2020
