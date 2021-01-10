Previous
Looking to Sea Better... by elatedpixie
Photo 1244

Looking to Sea Better...

Better days, better nights, better everything. Someone must have recently lost their glasses. Came upon these and they were holding water a bit... look up, look out and be share breathe the light ❤
10th January 2021 10th Jan 21

@elatedpixie
Year 7 on this adventure! I’m especially appreciative of the community found here! I am inspired by everyone; learning from so many. Your shares make...
JT Simpson ace
It's a new year and we are all ready for a "See"change, from See to shining Sea. Wonderful capture-love it!
January 11th, 2021  
